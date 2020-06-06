Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $42.49 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

