Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

