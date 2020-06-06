Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after buying an additional 515,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

