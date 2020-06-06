Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

