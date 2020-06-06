Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,445 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.