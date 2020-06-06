Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,787 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

