Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,951 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

