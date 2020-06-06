Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,883 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

