Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $185,000 Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of JTA opened at $8.50 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

