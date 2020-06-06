Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth about $3,291,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth about $2,011,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.17 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

