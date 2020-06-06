Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 86,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,364,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,032,853 shares of company stock worth $73,310,263. 62.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.