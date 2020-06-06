Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 61.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 98,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 184,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

