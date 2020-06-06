Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAKE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

