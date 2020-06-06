Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

