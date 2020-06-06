Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,517 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $69.44 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

