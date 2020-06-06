Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $85,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 142.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 337,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last quarter.

Medallia stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

