Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on SB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

