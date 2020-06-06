Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.91 ($99.89).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €101.95 ($118.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €80.70 and a 200-day moving average of €114.95. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.