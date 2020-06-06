Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after buying an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

