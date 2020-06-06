Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

