Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EYES. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

