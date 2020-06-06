Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

SRG stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.96. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

