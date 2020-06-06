Sernova (CVE:SVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1509787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (CVE:SVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post 0.0207407 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.