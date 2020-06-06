Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Signify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. Signify has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

