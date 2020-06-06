Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 853,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 336,241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

