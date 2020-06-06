Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $53,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,103.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $59,070.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $46,905.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $350,781.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

