Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth $35,495,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,930,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,815,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $3,815,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

