Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 10,494 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 696.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.