Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

EMR opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

