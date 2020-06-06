Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital World Investors increased its position in VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $49,147,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $40,902,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

