Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,814.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $43,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

