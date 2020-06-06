Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAXN opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $99.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

