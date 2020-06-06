Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 312 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,401,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,619 shares of company stock worth $42,557,477. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $252.88 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

