Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,317 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 305.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $74.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

