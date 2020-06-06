Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 7,622 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 296.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $25.00 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

