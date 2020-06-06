Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.