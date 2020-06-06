Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,098 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,718 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

