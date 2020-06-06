Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2,594.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after buying an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 629,254 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.