Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.