Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $185,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,705 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

QLD stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $151.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

