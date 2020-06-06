Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $194,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $230.98.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.