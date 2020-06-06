Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

