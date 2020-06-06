Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $18.37 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.