Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 297,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,317 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 141,310 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

DISCK stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

