Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

