Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

