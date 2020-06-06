Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,170 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 62,055.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of ALLY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.