Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 29,103 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 8,954.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

