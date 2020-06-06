Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

FLLV opened at $37.09 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

