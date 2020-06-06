Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

